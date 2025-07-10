Woman says she faces eviction due to landlord’s clerical error

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman says she’s fighting to stay in her home after a nonprofit was unable to provide rental assistance because of a clerical error by her landlord.

She reached out to Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln, who heard back from the company about this issue.

“I’m totally at awe. Totally at awe,” said a Gwinnett County renter, who didn’t want to be identified for personal reasons says she’s fears being evicted.

“They don’t care, it’s all about the money,” she said.

She says her landlord, Invitation Homes, is trying to force her out of the her rental home.

“Hate to say this word, but hell, pure hell,” she said.

The woman admits in 2024 she fell behind on bills after losing her job. Since getting a new job, she applied for rent assistance from the nonprofit Project Healthy Grandparents. She was approved.

“I said this would get me caught up where I need to be to help my paycheck catch up,” she said.

All they needed were two documents from Invitation Homes: a billing statement and W-9.

But when they got the documents, the business names didn’t match — a match the nonprofit says it needed before processing the money.

“And from that date of about April the 19th, it’s just been hell, not getting any responses or any form of assistance,” the renter said.

