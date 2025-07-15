Arrest warrants issued in Georgia dog attack that killed woman

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange police have issued arrest warrants for a man in connection with a dog attack that killed a woman.

Derrick Parker faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and dog running at large, LaGrange police detectives announced Tuesday.

The warrants come after 60-year-old Theresa Patterson was killed after an attack by two large dogs on Friday, police said. Officers found her in the Swanson Street roadway being attacked.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

They were able to stop the attack and provide medical aid, but Patterson died at the hospital from her injuries.

Authorities in LaGrange and north Georgia haven’t yet been able to find Parker to arrest him.

The investigation into the fatal attack remains active.

Anyone with information as his Parker’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the LaGrange Police Department, Troup County CrimeStoppers or anonymously via Tip411.

