Family accuses Cumberland Mall employee of discrimination after their son was asked to leave

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County family says they were discriminated against while vending at Cumberland Mall.

They said mall management told them their son, who is wheelchair-bound with cerebral palsy, couldn’t be with them.

The Crump family owns a company called Reign.

They say they won a pitch competition to sell their products at the mall during the MLB All-Star weekend.

They told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that the problem happened when they were asked to leave because their 32-year-old son with cerebral palsy was in a wheelchair.

They claim they were originally told by mall management that one parent could leave with their son while the other worked the table.

They posted a video explaining what happened, which has gained millions of views through various social media platforms.

The Crumps said they were never given a reason why their son couldn’t stay at the time, but they said they believe it was optics, since it’s a busy weekend for the mall with MLB All-Star weekend in Cobb County.

They said their son is part of their company and they always travel with him. They said this hurt them.

“You’re saying that my son has to leave. And he’s like, ‘Yes,’ and I’m like, ‘What is he doing?’ This is my child. This is my son. He’s a human being. At this point, I’m really shocked,” Desmond Crump Sr. said.

A spokesperson from Cumberland Mall sent a statement saying:

“This was a deeply unfortunate situation. We are very sorry for our poor communication causing this misunderstanding. We have reached out to Mr. Crump and welcome his family to return to our shopping center.”

The Crumps told Rogers they will not be returning and are looking into pursuing legal action.

