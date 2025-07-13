2 drivers clocked going over 110 mph along GA 400

SANDY SPRINGS/ ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police said two drivers treated Georgia 400 like a racetrack after officers pulled them over going nearly double the speed limit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Wednesday afternoon, Alpharetta Ofc. Frank pulled a vehicle over, where the driver was traveling at 112 miles per hour in a 65 mph speed zone along GA 400.

While APD said there were no injuries or crashes, the driver was arrested and charged with speeding and reckless driving.

“A momentary distraction can cause a crash which may result in serious injury or death to a driver or innocent motorists,“ APD said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Then, earlier in the week, Sandy Springs police said one of its officers stopped a driver going 111 mph in a 65 mph zone on Georgia 400 northbound near the North Springs MARTA station.

That driver was issued a super speeder citation.

“That’s not just speeding—that’s applying for a role in a Fast & Reckless sequel nobody asked for," SSPD said. “The highway isn’t a racetrack, and your car isn’t a time machine. Slow down, drive smart, and help keep Sandy Springs safe for everyone.”

The drivers’ identities were not released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group