Van carrying Walton County inmates, deputies crashes into utility pole

SPARTA, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left multiple inmates injured Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 6:30 a.m., troopers were called to a crash on Jones Street near East Hamilton Street in Sparta.

GSP learned that a Walton County Sheriff’s Office inmate transport van was transporting eight inmates and two deputies to the Washington County Detention Center.

The driver of the van told GSP he fell asleep while driving, causing him to cross the center line and hit a utility pole.

TRENDING STORIES:

GSP said all eight inmates onboard suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the Washington County Regional Medical Center for evaluation. Their identities were not released.

The deputies suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

According to GSP, the driver is not suspected of having been under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group