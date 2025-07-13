Passenger hid nearly $3 million in drugs inside luggage at Atlanta airport, police say

ATLANTA — A flyer who was catching a flight to Brazil is now headed to jail, after police said he was caught with illegal drugs.

According to Atlanta police, it happened on June 28.

Authorities said APD and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found a large amount of THC extracted products/ marijuana during the search of a flyer’s luggage.

The passenger, identified as Vance Ray Randolph, was flying out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport headed to Sao Paulo, Brazil.

APD said they seized the following items:

12.35 pounds of THC wax

34.39 pounds of hashish

4.6 pounds of marijuana

1.21 pounds of pasty marijuana

The drugs have an estimated street value of $2.97 million, police said.

Randolph was arrested and faces drug violation charges. He was taken to the Clayton County Jail.

