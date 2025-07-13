Man charged after triple shooting in Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after police said three people were hurt in a shooting earlier this month.

On July 5, Stockbridge police were called to Piedmont Henry Hospital after a man arrived with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said they learned it was three victims.

According to Stockbridge police, the shooting happened at a home on Estate Avenue after an argument.

Investigators said they found key evidence, including the suspected handgun used in the crime.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Juan Francisco Martinez Vasquez of Morrow.

He’s charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, terroristic threats, reckless conduct and discharge of a gun near a public roadway.

The victims’ ages, identities and current conditions were not released.

