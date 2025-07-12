High school football player leaves behind ‘unfillable void’ after being struck by lightning

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager who graduated from high school just a few months ago has died after being struck by lightning in south Georgia.

Joey “JB” Nelson Jr. was one of two teenage boys struck by lightning in Ware County on Thursday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The National Weather Service confirmed it happened in an open field near a vehicle during a thunderstorm in Waresboro.

Family members started a GoFundMe campaign saying Nelson graduated from Ware County High School just a few months ago.

“His sudden loss has left an unfillable void in the hearts of all who knew him,” they wrote online.

TRENDING STORIES:

Waycross, Georgia Mayor Dr. Michael-Angelo James said Nelson was also the grandnephew of the City Clerk.

Both Nelson and the other victim, Randall Martin III, were former members of the Ware County High School football team.

Click here to donate to Nelson’s family.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group