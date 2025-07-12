Wanted felon arrested after leading troopers on chase through SW Atlanta in stolen truck, police say

ATLANTA — A man is under arrest after leading troopers on a chase through Southwest Atlanta.

The Georgia State Patrol said an F-250 pickup truck that had been reported stolen drove past troopers just after 8:15 p.m. on Friday along Metropolitan Parkway.

When the troopers attempted to pull the truck over, it sped away. Troopers attempted a PIT maneuver on the truck, but it was still able to keep going.

The chase actually sped past Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco and Channel 2 Action News photojournalist Ebenezer Mends while they were covering weather damage along Browns Mill Road.

Francisco and Mends followed the line of cars as they eventually made their way to Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

Troopers performed another PIT maneuver on the truck, causing it to crash into a utility pole before it could get on the entrance ramp to I-75/I-85.

GSP said the driver was a wanted felon and also had a firearm in the truck. He was taken into custody, but GSP has not released his identity at this time.

The driver is being charged with felony fleeing, reckless driving, theft by receiving, possession of a firearm by a felon and other related traffic charges.

