2 south GA teens struck by lightning, killed

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers have been struck by lightning and killed, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS confirmed to Channel 2 Action News’ sister station Action News Jax that an 18-year-old and 19-year-old were struck and killed in Waresboro on Thursday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

NWS Jacksonville said it happened in an open field near a vehicle during a thunderstorm.

Neither of the victims has been identified.

This is a developing story. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group