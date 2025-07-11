2 south GA teens struck by lightning, killed

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers have been struck by lightning and killed, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS confirmed to Channel 2 Action News’ sister station Action News Jax that an 18-year-old and 19-year-old were struck and killed in Waresboro on Thursday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
NWS Jacksonville said it happened in an open field near a vehicle during a thunderstorm.
Neither of the victims has been identified.
This is a developing story. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group