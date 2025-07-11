20-year-old Georgia man accused of burning infant son in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 20-year-old man was accused of burning his infant son severely in Hall County.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Logan Wayne Hart, of Jefferson, was under investigation after staff from the Georgia Division of Family and Child Services contacted the sheriff’s office about the infant’s severe burn injuries.

Investigators determined Hart’s son “suffered burn injuries to his foot on June 27″ while he was with his father at a home in Flowery Branch.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

"The burns on the child were consistent with the foot being submerged in boiling liquid. The baby also had a burn on his hand believed to have occurred on the same date‚" the sheriff’s office said.

Hart was arrested in Barrow County on Monday and was taken to the Hall County Jail for a single count of felony cruelty to children in the first degree.

He was not awarded bond, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said the investigation remains open.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group