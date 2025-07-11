FBI Atlanta shuts down sites accused of providing pirated Nintendo Switch games, and more

ATLANTA — The FBI Atlanta office announced Thursday that it had seized several online criminal marketplaces that were providing pirated of Nintendo Switch games, among others.

According to the FBI, the agency seized the criminal marketplaces and “dismantled the infrastructure of these websites.”

Federal officials said the sites had been operating for more than four years, containing pirated copies of “highly anticipated video games days or weeks before their official release date.”

From Feb. 28 to May 28, the FBI said the sites in question had a total of 3.2 million downloads, resulting in an estimated $170 million in losses.

The FBI was given authorization to seize domain names from seven websites that “hosted and facilitated access to the pirated video games.”

Anyone who goes to the sites now will see a seizure banner telling them federal authorities have seized the domains, which include nsw2u.com, nswdl.com, game-2u.com, bigngame.com, ps4pkg.com, ps4pkg.net and mgnetu.com.

