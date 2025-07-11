Lou Richt, father of former UGA coach Mark Richt, dies

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — Former University of Georgia head coach Mark Richt shared that his father, Lou, died on Wednesday.

Richt posted a statement on his X account on Thursday.

"My father, Lou Richt, truly had the ‘Best day of his life’ as he passed on to glory yesterday. Proverbs 20:7 describes him best ‘a righteous man who walks in his integrity how blessed are his sons after him.’ Thank you dad for blessing your children."

My father,Lou Richt,truly had the“Best day of his life“ as he passed on to glory yesterday. Proverbs 20:7 describes him best “ a righteous man who walks in his integrity how blessed are his sons after him.” Thank you dad for blessing your children. — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) July 10, 2025

Kevin Hynes, Mark Richt’s brother-in-law and former UGA chaplain, told the Athens Banner-Herald that Lou Richt had been living in Watkinsville nursing home. He was 88.

Lou Richt moved to the Athens area when UGA hired Mark Richt in 2001, the newspaper reported. Mark Richt stayed at the helm of the Bulldogs program until 2015.

Funeral arrangements for the Richt family patriarch have not been announced.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group