Women’s professional fastpitch softball team slides into home in metro Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A women’s professional fastpitch softball league has come to metro Atlanta: the Atlanta Smoke.

Their first home game was July 4.

The Atlanta Smoke is owned by former MLB All-Star Brandon Phillips.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson talked to Phillips about his latest sports venture.

“The game is quick. These girls are athletic, and you’ll be very entertained,” he said.

The season, he moved the team to Atlanta after securing two championships in Austin, Texas.

“I’m an ATL-ien. What’s better than bringing the team back hometown?” Phillips said.

The team is part of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league, which consists of four teams and runs a two-month season ending Aug. 1.

The fastest pitch is about 72 mph. But each player an all star in her own right.

“We’re definitely a very unique team, definitely full of energy and a lot of personalities,” Phillips said.

Charla Echols, a third-base player from Newnan, shared her enthusiasm about the team’s move: “I was super excited when they told us we were making the move. just because I know how much softball means to the state of Georgia.”

Phillips said he was motivated to purchase a softball team because of his sister’s desire to play professional softball, a dream she was unable to pursue.

He said she will be in the stands this weekend.

With the Atlanta Smoke now calling Georgia home, Phillips says fans can look forward to an exciting season of fastpitch softball.

“Come watch this smoke. This is the greatest show on dirt,” he said.

