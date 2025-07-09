Things 2 Do

Check out these MLB All-Star events happening around Atlanta

MLB All-Star Game 2025

Atlanta hosts the Major League Baseball All-Star game at Truist Park in 2025. Check out some of the events happening around town in conjunction with the game.

Friday, July 11

HBCU Classic at Truist Park

The HBCU Swingman Classic will highlight the history and legacy of HBCU baseball programs. 50 Division-I HBCU baseball players will get the opportunity to showcase their talent on a national stage. The student-athletes will be selected by a committee that will include Ken Griffey Jr., representatives from MLB and MLBPA, and scouts. Tickets are $27.56.

Saturday, July 12-Tuesday, July 15

All-Star Village at Cobb Galleria Center

Over four days, fans can receive free autographs, take photos with former players and team mascots, try out the Home Run Derby VR interactive batting cages, and participate in question-and-answer sessions and clinics led by baseball and softball legends. Tickets are $35 for adults.

Saturday, July 12

All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park

Watch baseball’s rising stars face off at Truist Park during the All-Star Futures Game, featuring top MiLB talent, electric in-game entertainment, and a chance to spot the MLB Legends of tomorrow, today. Tickets start at $27.

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Truist Park

What happens when celebrities get called up to the Majors? Five innings of fun! Tickets start at $27.

Sunday, July 13

All Star 4.4 Miler at Center Parc Stadium

Baseball in Braves Country has always meant one thing: #44, Hank Aaron. So MLB is celebrating in one of the most Atlanta ways we know how: with a 4.4 miler! The run will start and finish at Center Parc Stadium, around the corner from where Aaron set records with the Braves. The registration fee is $44 plus fees.

MLB Home Run Derby X at Russ Chandler Stadium (FREE)

An exhilarating display of power hitting and defensive hustle, MLB Home Run Derby X – a timed 3‑on‑3 co‑ed competition – is hitting All-Star Week for the first time in Atlanta.

Derby X hits All-Star Week for the first time in Atlanta as the first of seven stops in U.S. cities from July through September. Two teams led by Braves legends will take on former stars from the rival Phillies and Nats – Braves legends Andruw Jones, Ryan Klesko, and Jeff Francoeur will compete against their divisional rivals, including Nationals stars Ryan Zimmerman and Ian Desmond and Phillies legend Ryan Howard. They will be joined by USA Baseball’s Alex Hugo and college softball players Jocelyn Erickson, Ashton Lansdell, and Ali Newland. Admission is free and a limited number of tickets will be available at the gate on a first-come, first-served basis. Gates open at 1:30pm.

MLB Draft at Coca-Cola Roxy

MLB teams will draft their next collection of players with the 2025 MLB Draft. Tickets to the event were given away via sweepstakes, but you can still head to the Battery and enjoy a watch party at some of the bars.

Monday, July 14

All-Star Workout Day at Truist Park

Gatorade All-Star Workout Day is the first chance for fans to see the 2025 All-Stars live and in action at Truist Park. Workout Day features batting practice for the AL and NL All-Stars leading into the captivating Home Run Derby.

Home Run Derby at Truist Park

Eight power hitters. Three rounds. Dozens of homers. And one Home Run Derby Champion. Tickets start at $249.

Tuesday, July 15

All-Star Red Carpet Show at The Battery

You know these stars have style. Now see them show it off. The All-Star Red Carpet Show takes place at 2:00 p.m. at The Battery Atlanta. Which All-Star will win best dressed? Who cleans up better, the AL or the NL? Find out when they arrive in Atlanta. (Tickets were given out via sweepstakes.)

All-Star Game at Truist Park

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game comes to the A-T-L! Atlanta will host the best and brightest from the American League (AL) and the National League (NL) for the third time. Tickets start at $221.

