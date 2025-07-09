Check out these MLB All-Star events happening around Atlanta

Atlanta hosts the Major League Baseball All-Star game at Truist Park in 2025. Check out some of the events happening around town in conjunction with the game.

Friday, July 11

HBCU Classic at Truist Park

The HBCU Swingman Classic will highlight the history and legacy of HBCU baseball programs. 50 Division-I HBCU baseball players will get the opportunity to showcase their talent on a national stage. The student-athletes will be selected by a committee that will include Ken Griffey Jr., representatives from MLB and MLBPA, and scouts. Tickets are $27.56.

Saturday, July 12-Tuesday, July 15

All-Star Village at Cobb Galleria Center

Over four days, fans can receive free autographs, take photos with former players and team mascots, try out the Home Run Derby VR interactive batting cages, and participate in question-and-answer sessions and clinics led by baseball and softball legends. Tickets are $35 for adults.

Saturday, July 12

All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park

Watch baseball’s rising stars face off at Truist Park during the All-Star Futures Game, featuring top MiLB talent, electric in-game entertainment, and a chance to spot the MLB Legends of tomorrow, today. Tickets start at $27.

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Truist Park

What happens when celebrities get called up to the Majors? Five innings of fun! Tickets start at $27.

Sunday, July 13

All Star 4.4 Miler at Center Parc Stadium

Baseball in Braves Country has always meant one thing: #44, Hank Aaron. So MLB is celebrating in one of the most Atlanta ways we know how: with a 4.4 miler! The run will start and finish at Center Parc Stadium, around the corner from where Aaron set records with the Braves. The registration fee is $44 plus fees.

MLB Home Run Derby X at Russ Chandler Stadium (FREE)

An exhilarating display of power hitting and defensive hustle, MLB Home Run Derby X – a timed 3‑on‑3 co‑ed competition – is hitting All-Star Week for the first time in Atlanta.

Derby X hits All-Star Week for the first time in Atlanta as the first of seven stops in U.S. cities from July through September. Two teams led by Braves legends will take on former stars from the rival Phillies and Nats – Braves legends Andruw Jones, Ryan Klesko, and Jeff Francoeur will compete against their divisional rivals, including Nationals stars Ryan Zimmerman and Ian Desmond and Phillies legend Ryan Howard. They will be joined by USA Baseball’s Alex Hugo and college softball players Jocelyn Erickson, Ashton Lansdell, and Ali Newland. Admission is free and a limited number of tickets will be available at the gate on a first-come, first-served basis. Gates open at 1:30pm.

MLB Draft at Coca-Cola Roxy

MLB teams will draft their next collection of players with the 2025 MLB Draft. Tickets to the event were given away via sweepstakes, but you can still head to the Battery and enjoy a watch party at some of the bars.

Monday, July 14

All-Star Workout Day at Truist Park

Gatorade All-Star Workout Day is the first chance for fans to see the 2025 All-Stars live and in action at Truist Park. Workout Day features batting practice for the AL and NL All-Stars leading into the captivating Home Run Derby.

Home Run Derby at Truist Park

Eight power hitters. Three rounds. Dozens of homers. And one Home Run Derby Champion. Tickets start at $249.

Tuesday, July 15

All-Star Red Carpet Show at The Battery

You know these stars have style. Now see them show it off. The All-Star Red Carpet Show takes place at 2:00 p.m. at The Battery Atlanta. Which All-Star will win best dressed? Who cleans up better, the AL or the NL? Find out when they arrive in Atlanta. (Tickets were given out via sweepstakes.)

All-Star Game at Truist Park

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game comes to the A-T-L! Atlanta will host the best and brightest from the American League (AL) and the National League (NL) for the third time. Tickets start at $221.

0 of 106 Chipper Jones selling $15 million Canton home Take a look at that! (Katie McGuirk/katiemcguirk.com) Chipper Jones selling $15 million Canton home This is Painted View Ranch in Canton, Ga. (Katie McGuirk/katiemcguirk.com) Chipper Jones selling $15 million Canton home It's home to former Atlanta Brave Chipper Jones. (Katie McGuirk/katiemcguirk.com) Chipper Jones selling $15 million Canton home Jones listed the estate for sale in 2022 for $15 million. (Katie McGuirk/katiemcguirk.com) Chipper Jones selling $15 million Canton home Katie McGuirk is the listing agent for the property. See more from the Ansley Real Estate and Christie's International Real Estate realtor at https://www.katiemcguirk.com/. (Katie McGuirk/katiemcguirk.com) Chipper Jones selling $15 million Canton home This one-of-a-kind 37+ acre estate includes beautiful gardens and fountains, a heated pool, expansive pastures, and a pond. (Katie McGuirk/katiemcguirk.com) Chipper Jones selling $15 million Canton home Painted View Ranch is a display of stunning architecture and impressive craftsmanship with captivating views through grand walls of glass that frame the vistas that give this property its name. (Katie McGuirk/katiemcguirk.com) Chipper Jones selling $15 million Canton home The home includes a large home theater on the main level, home gym, sauna, steam shower, massage/yoga room, game room, custom playroom, and craft room (Katie McGuirk/katiemcguirk.com) Chipper Jones selling $15 million Canton home The estate also boasts a large carriage house with 4 bedrooms/4.5 bathrooms, state-of-the-art 4-stall stable with a 2-bedroom/2.5 bathroom apartment, arena, rustic timber pavilion, tool shed, and custom streetlights (Katie McGuirk/katiemcguirk.com) Chipper Jones selling $15 million Canton home There are eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and two half baths in the home. (Katie McGuirk/katiemcguirk.com) Chipper Jones selling $15 million Canton home See https://www.katiemcguirk.com/listings/fmls-7070870-1950-lower-birmingham-road-canton-ga-30115/ for more on the estate. (Katie McGuirk/katiemcguirk.com) Chipper Jones selling $15 million Canton home As of Feb. 2023, the home was listed for sale for $15 million. (Katie McGuirk/katiemcguirk.com) Chipper Jones selling $15 million Canton home Here are some more photos from Chipper Jones' Atlanta home that is for sale. (Katie McGuirk/katiemcguirk.com) Chipper Jones selling $15 million Canton home Here are some more photos from Chipper Jones' Atlanta home that is for sale. (Katie McGuirk/katiemcguirk.com) Chipper Jones selling $15 million Canton home Here are some more photos from Chipper Jones' Atlanta home that is for sale. (Katie McGuirk/katiemcguirk.com) Chipper Jones selling $15 million Canton home Here are some more photos from Chipper Jones' Atlanta home that is for sale. (Katie McGuirk/katiemcguirk.com) Chipper Jones selling $15 million Canton home Here are some more photos from Chipper Jones' Atlanta home that is for sale. (Katie McGuirk/katiemcguirk.com) Chipper Jones selling $15 million Canton home Here are some more photos from Chipper Jones' Atlanta home that is for sale. (Katie McGuirk/katiemcguirk.com) Chipper Jones selling $15 million Canton home Here are some more photos from Chipper Jones' Atlanta home that is for sale. (Katie McGuirk/katiemcguirk.com) Chipper Jones selling $15 million Canton home Here are some more photos from Chipper Jones' Atlanta home that is for sale. (Katie McGuirk/katiemcguirk.com) Need enough space to house an entire baseball team? John Smoltz may have exactly what you're looking for. The former Atlanta Braves pitcher listed the estate for $7.2 million in 2012. The home itself is over 22,000 square feet and includes 10 bedrooms, 10 full baths and 4 half-baths. It sits on 22 acres and includes some pretty amazing facilities. "You're going to find an 18-hole golf course, an outdoor living area to include a pool and spa, full-sized football field, baseball field, tennis courts; just about everything you could imagine in a sportsman's paradise," then listing agent Alex McGraw of McGraw and Associates told wsbtv.com. There's a basketball court, jogging trail and a pond stocked for fishing on the property, too. There's an eight-car garage, an au pair suite and security cameras spanning the property. The home is at 700 Foxhollow Run in Milton. According to Zillow, it was sold in 2020 for $4.6 million. Here are some more photos from the house John Smoltz sold in Milton. Here are some more photos from the house John Smoltz sold in Milton. Here are some more photos from the house John Smoltz sold in Milton. Here are some more photos from the house John Smoltz sold in Milton. Here are some more photos from the house John Smoltz sold in Milton. Here are some more photos from the house John Smoltz sold in Milton. Here are some more photos from the house John Smoltz sold in Milton. Here are some more photos from the house John Smoltz sold in Milton. Here are some more photos from the house John Smoltz sold in Milton. Here are some more photos from the house John Smoltz sold in Milton. Any guesses which Atlanta Brave used to call this Johns Creek estate home? (Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby's International Realty (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC) This sprawling estate backed up to the Chattahoochee River and featuring a 16,000-square-foot house and several sports courts used to belong to Tom Glavine. (Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby's International Realty (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC) Glavine listed it for a cool $6.75 million in 2018. The property called "Field of Dreams" at 910 Hurleston Lane sold in 2019 for $5.6 million. (Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby's International Realty (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC) The home is in the Country Club of the South, a gated neighborhood near a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course where many celebrities have homes. (Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby's International Realty (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC) In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Glavine said he was selling the home because it was "too big" for his family. (Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby's International Realty (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC) The house on the property has eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It was designed by architect Norman Askins. Inside the home are Gothic-style archways, French oak doors, hand-carved staircases, mantels that are Gothic reproductions from Francois and Company and hand-selected limestone floors reclaimed from a church in France. (Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby's International Realty (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC) There is also a pool, a spa, a cabana, a fire pit and a basketball court on the property. (Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby's International Realty (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC) There was a batting/pitching cage, too. (Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby's International Realty (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC) Check out this Buckhead estate! It's the former home of Atlanta Braves pitcher Derek Lowe. Many athletes live in monster mansions on the outskirts of town, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. That was not the case for former Atlanta Brave pitcher Derek Lowe. Lowe's place did have plenty of privacy, but it was in the heart of Buckhead on Peachtree Battle. Lowe was traded to Cleveland, and after the trade, listed the house for sale. Bonneau Ansley III was the listing agent. It was listed at $3,495,000 in 2012. Derek Lowe's former Atlanta home This gated estate features five bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths, a heated saltwater pool and cabana. It's about 7,700 square feet and architect Stan Dixon won a Philip Schutze award for its classical architecture. Derek Lowe's former Atlanta home According to Zillow, the home was sold in 2012 for $2.8 million. Derek Lowe's former Atlanta home Here are some more photos from former Atlanta Braves pitcher Derek Lowe's former Buckhead home. Derek Lowe's former Atlanta home Here are some more photos from former Atlanta Braves pitcher Derek Lowe's former Buckhead home. Derek Lowe's former Atlanta home Here are some more photos from former Atlanta Braves pitcher Derek Lowe's former Buckhead home. Derek Lowe's former Atlanta home Here are some more photos from former Atlanta Braves pitcher Derek Lowe's former Buckhead home. For sale: Derek Lowe's $3.5 million Buckhead estate "When the Braves decided to pick up Derek Lowe, he only had a couple months before the 2009 season," Ansley told Nelson's News on wsbtv.com. "So, he went out and started looking at houses and found this house, which was under construction. It was probably 75 percent done and they kind of took the remaining 25 percent of the home and made it their own." Bill Lowe Gallery provided much of the art in the home in this slideshow. Check out the gallery on the Web at http://www.lowegallery.com/ Some of these photos are by award winning photographer Mia McCorkle. Check out Mia's work on the Web at www.jtmphotoatlanta.com. Derek Lowe's former Atlanta home Here are some more photos from former Atlanta Braves pitcher Derek Lowe's former Buckhead home. Derek Lowe's former Atlanta home Here are some more photos from former Atlanta Braves pitcher Derek Lowe's former Buckhead home. Derek Lowe's former Atlanta home Here are some more photos from former Atlanta Braves pitcher Derek Lowe's former Buckhead home. And while the Lowe spent the majority of his time trying to light up batters, evidently, he spent a little bit of time lighting up the dance floor, too. "One unusual place in the home is the garage," Ansley said. "It is your standard two-car garage, but it can double as a disco room. It's got a disco ball, circa 1920 from France. You can open up the garage to the pool and (it) serves as a late-night party area." Who knew Lowe was a disco man? "The terrace level is fantastic," Ansley noted. "It's a great place to watch a ballgame or multiple ballgames with the numerous televisions. It's got a cigar room with its own ventilation system." This $3.5 million gated estate features five bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths, a heated saltwater pool and cabana. It's about 7,700 square feet and architect Stan Dixon won a Philip Schutze award for its classical architecture. Here are some more photos from former Atlanta Brave Derek Lowe's home. It's for sale by Bonneau Ansley III at Harry Norman and is currently listed at $3,495,000. This house belonged to a former Atlanta Braves star. Villa de Furcal can be found within the confines of La Cañada Flintridge, CA, a small, affluent golf community just north of Los Angeles. The contemporary three-story home was originally constructed in 2000 and consists of six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, with a spacious floor plan of more than 7,400-square-feet. Speedy shortstop Rafael Furcal once owned it. After signing with the Atlanta Braves as an undrafted free agent in 1996, Furcal would make his big league debut in 2000, jumping from A-ball to the majors as an injury replacement for shortstop Walt Weiss. Furcal would go on to enjoy a remarkable rookie season, hitting .295 and swiping 40 bases en route to winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award. A two-time All-Star and one of just 15 players in baseball’s modern era to complete an unassisted triple play, Furcal has batted .282 with 302 stolen bases and 990 runs over the course of twelve seasons with the Braves, Dodgers and Cardinals. Rafael Furcal moved on to the St. Louis Cardinals after his time in Los Angeles. He listed the Mediterranean-styled home for $3.8 million. The entrance of the home boasts a two-story entrance, with a curved grand staircase and travertine floors, while the both living room and formal dining area are lined with French doors that open to a rear loggia that overlooks a pool, spa and running waterfall. Head down to Furcal’s basement and one will find amenities befitting a big league player, including a media room, game room, private sauna, wine cellar and an extra bonus suite. According to the Los Angeles Times, he sold the home for $3.1 million in 2012 after purchasing it for $4.24 million in 2007. Here are some more photos of Rafael Furcal's former home. See more of the house on realtor.com at http://www.realtor.com/blogs/2012/03/30/st-louis-cardinals-shortstop-rafael-furcal-lists-socal-home-photos/ Here are some more photos of Rafael Furcal's former home. Biran McCann Lake Oconee estate for sale This is how an all-star baseball player used to get away from it all! (Harry Norman, REALTORS) Biran McCann Lake Oconee estate for sale Former Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann listed his Lake Oconee estate. (Harry Norman, REALTORS) Biran McCann Lake Oconee estate for sale It's a 92-acre property that includes 3,600 ft. of shoreline, a private pier, boat launch and a boat house. (Harry Norman, REALTORS) Biran McCann Lake Oconee estate for sale The main level living opens to a lakefront deck running the entire length of the home, an open floor plan featuring hardwood floors, a main level great room with a wall of windows showing off the views, a stacked stone fireplace, gourmet kitchen and a beautiful stairway leading up to the upper level. (Harry Norman, REALTORS) Biran McCann Lake Oconee estate for sale Harry Norman Realtors agent Sister Hood listed the home in 2020. The description noted it’s perfect for a family retreat, hunting, fishing, boating and kayaking. (Harry Norman, REALTORS) Biran McCann Lake Oconee estate for sale It was listed for $1.2 million. (Harry Norman, REALTORS) Biran McCann Lake Oconee estate for sale It sold in Oct. 2020 for $1.088 million according to realtor.com. (Harry Norman, REALTORS) Biran McCann Lake Oconee estate for sale Here are some more photos from Brian McCann's former Lake Oconee estate. (Harry Norman, REALTORS) Biran McCann Lake Oconee estate for sale Here are some more photos from Brian McCann's former Lake Oconee estate. (Harry Norman, REALTORS)

