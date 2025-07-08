The Braves and Atlanta’s oldest movie theatre team up for All-Star week

ATLANTA — At the historic Plaza Theatre in Northeast Atlanta, owner Christopher Escobar obviously loves movies. But he’s also a big fan of America’s Pastime.

“When the Braves said, ‘Hey we’d like to do something with y’all. Would you be open to it?’ Before they could even finish that sentence, we were saying yes,” Escobar told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

So, leading up to Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game next week, which will be held at the home of the Braves, Truist Park, the Plaza will show a string of beloved baseball films.

“42,” the story of Jackie Robinson - some of it was shot in Georgia, “A League of Their Own,” and “The Sandlot.”

The Plaza will also show a live broadcast of the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game itself.

They’ll also offer some traditional baseball snacks, including Cracker Jacks and all-beef hot dogs.

Escobar says the partnership with the Braves is a grand slam home run. “Baseball, movie fans, and an Atlanta landmark like the Plaza Theatre that creates a unique experience,” Escobar said.

The Braves will help cover the cost of the films, so tickets will be at a discount. The Home Run Derby and All-Star Game will be free, but you’ll have to RSVP to get in line.

