2 Atlanta officers under investigation should be fired, some tell city council

ATLANTA — A local nonprofit is urging the firing of two Atlanta police officers, calling them dangerous to the public.

Both officers are currently under investigation, and it’s not the first time.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes said a former deputy spoke during a news conference at city hall Monday morning. Then he said even more at the city council meeting that afternoon.

Atlanta police and the district attorney’s office said these investigations take time.

“You have the power to arrest someone you even have the power to use force – even lethal when necessary,” Josh Marich said.

And for that reason, the former Coweta County deputy who arrested Atlanta police officer Melvin Potter for driving under the influence said he believes Potter should’ve been fired after he was convicted of DUI.

A couple years later, Potter was accused of shooting and killing someone while off duty at a party.

Marich said Potter even tried to use his law enforcement position to get out of the DUI.

“He was very uncooperative – to the point where I had to wake up a judge up at 3 in the morning to get a search warrant to physically take his blood from him because he wouldn’t cooperate,” he said.

Potter is in trouble for not cooperating with police again.

That’s why South Fulton police charged Potter with obstruction for refusing to give blood after they say he shot and killed Devon Anderson.

Anderson’s mother Valerie Lans wants Potter fired.

“You can’t have it both ways. You can’t have a drunk police officer policing the citizens of Atlanta – you can’t," she said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation handed over its findings after investigating last year’s deadly shooting.

The district attorney’s office is handling the case now and said, “As in every case, a charging decision will be made based on applicable law - and the evidence developed by a thorough investigation.”

The National Police Accountability Project also urged the council to fire APD officer Garret Rolfe who they say was never held accountable for killing Rayshard Brooks.

Rolfe is currently under investigation after five witnesses say he started a bar fight.

“Why should the public trust this police department? Why should we believe that this body has any power or authority if you won’t use it?” asked Devin Barrington-Ward of the National Police Accountability Project.

City council members don’t have the power to fire officers. However, they can make a resolution urging the mayor and police chief to do it.

Channel 2 will work to find out if any council members plan to take action.

