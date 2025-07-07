Former ‘16 and Pregnant’ star in jail, accused of giving man drugs that caused ‘toxic overdose’

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A former star of the MTV show “16 and Pregnant” is now in jail, charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Whitney Purvis was arrested on Monday for giving “Tranq” to John Harris back in February, who then died of a “toxic overdose,” an arrest warrant showed.

Tranq is a mixture of xylazine and fentanyl, according to records from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Purvis was arrested and booked into the Floyd County Jail on Monday, and is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess w/intent to distribute controlled substance, and use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

This is not Purvis’ first run-in with the law. She has been arrested three times before, according to TMZ.

She was arrested for allegedly shoplifting a pregnancy test, smashing up some electronics and failing to pay child support, the entertainment news agency said.

Purvis is currently being held without bond in the Floyd County Jail.

