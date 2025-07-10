Thousands of fans descend on downtown Atlanta for dueling Beyoncé, ATEEZ concerts

ATLANTA — Fans packed Downtown Atlanta for both the Beyonce and ATEEZ concerts on Thursday.

Beyonce kicked off her first of four nights at Mercedes Benz stadium for the Cowboy Carter tour.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was downtown, where fans were urged to take MARTA to help get around.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour is in Atlanta through Monday, with shows every night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, except for a break on Sunday. Nearby, fans of K-Pop group ATEEZ are also getting ready for a show.

Washington saw that Northside Drive was already getting backed up, that’s why visitors and residents are being asked to take MARTA.

Downtown, both K-Pop and Beyoncé fans are walking to difference concert venues, at the beginning of what’s expected to be a busy weekend in Atlanta.

“I think it’s going to be hype, I mean this is Atlanta,” Beyonce fan Jeffrey Williams said. “They show out every time.”

While Queen Bey herself is taking center stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Cowboy Carter, K-Pop group ATEEZ is saddling up at State Farm Arena.

“Gotta make that money and work!” ATEEZ fans sung as they waited for passes to an ATEEZ rave.

Channel 2 Action News talked to fans for both shows to see what they thought of the crowds and the potential traffic.

“It’s going to be very chaotic, especially with Beyoncé right next door,” ATEEZ fan Stephanie Cangamy said.

Thursday kicked off what will be a weekend full of events and concerts in the area.

“This ain’t Texas, ain’t no hold em,” Beyonce fans sung as they waited in the merchandise line.

For four nights, Beyoncé will perform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Washington took the opportunity downtown to buzz around the Beyhive and talk to fans.

“Everyone is trying to get in because it’s the end of the tour,” one Beyoncé fan said. “We’re expecting her to leave it all on the stage. This is her favorite city.”

Over by State Farm Arena, ATEEZ fans are equally excited.

“I’m so excited to see the boys,” Cangamy said.

This weekend, there will also be a WWE stop at State Farm Arena, keeping the weekend hyped up in the community for their own events on Saturday.

Like the concert-goers, WWE fans are also encouraged to take MARTA instead of driving into town in an effort to help reduce congestion.

“So we were doing extra trains before and after, we have a special pre-concert shuttle that will take you between Five Points and GWCC,” Angela Jetty, a MARTA spokeswoman, said.

MARTA representatives said that with everything happening this weekend, it’s important to make a plan and get your ticket in advance to skip any long lines.

MARTA suggested people download the MARTA app so they can buy tickets in advance and avoid long lines.

And fans told Channel 2 Action News they agree.

“Stop adding to the traffic, get on the MARTA and get here on time,” one said. “And keep it cute!”

MARTA officials said they expect more than 49,000 people to use their service this weekend.

The transit agency will also have extra workers on hand.

As for Thursday’s events, ATEEZ kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and Beyoncé starts her own show at 8 p.m.

