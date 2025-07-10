Braves unveil sensory lounge at Truist Park as part of All-Star festivities

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves, along with Major League Baseball and the Atlanta Braves Foundation, unveiled its Braves Haven All-Star Sensory Lounge at Truist Park on Wednesday.

The room is designed as a safe, quiet place for Braves fans who are neurodivergent or have sensory needs.

The sensory lounge is located behind section 218 and officially opening to guests this Friday.

April Brown, MLB senior vice president of social responsibility and diversity, said the sensory lounge is “truly a haven and a home for fans to be able to have a moment away from the game, to have a moment to relax in a safe and quiet environment and then be able to rejoin the other fans.”

The All-Star Legacy Projects are a way for the MLB to make an impact in their community through investments that will last beyond All-Star Week and the All-Star Game at Truist Park on Tuesday.

Braves Haven All-Star Sensory Lounge is the first of a combined $4 million in MLB All-Star Legacy Projects to be unveiled in the community.

Other MLB All-Star Legacy Projects are:

Revitalization of the the Barksdale Boys & Girls Club baseball field - In partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta, the Braves and MLB will refurbishment of the field, install security fencing around the perimeter, make substantial repairs to the dugout and scoreboard, and installation of irrigation and light systems.

- In partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta, the Braves and MLB will refurbishment of the field, install security fencing around the perimeter, make substantial repairs to the dugout and scoreboard, and installation of irrigation and light systems. Warrior Fitness Trailer - In partnership with Grammy award-winning Zac Brown, MLB, the Braves and Camp Southern Ground are creating a Braves-themed mobile trailer to serve veterans at Camp Southern Ground’s facility in Fayetteville, Georgia and beyond.

- In partnership with Grammy award-winning Zac Brown, MLB, the Braves and Camp Southern Ground are creating a Braves-themed mobile trailer to serve veterans at Camp Southern Ground’s facility in Fayetteville, Georgia and beyond. Leila Valley Community Farm Volunteer Event - Alongside Food Well Alliance and Atlanta Housing, MLB and the Braves will cultivate an innovative farm, garden, and orchard at the currently undeveloped Leila Valley apartment site in southeast Atlanta.

- Alongside Food Well Alliance and Atlanta Housing, MLB and the Braves will cultivate an innovative farm, garden, and orchard at the currently undeveloped Leila Valley apartment site in southeast Atlanta. Field Renovation at Rhyne Park Softball Complex - The renovations at Cobb County’s Rhyne Park will feature three new turf fields, a new batting cage, updated fencing, painting, windscreens and more, providing Rhyne Park Softball with brand-new playing surfaces that can be used year-round.

“It’s really a special initiative, and we’re really grateful for the Legacy Fund that make this event live well beyond All-Star Week both here at the ballpark and the next four projects we have opening up this week in our communities,” said Daniella Bedasse, vice president of community affairs and executive director of the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

