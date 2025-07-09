Truist Park, Cobb County prepare for All-Star Game and fans

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 100,000 people will be in metro Atlanta this weekend.

For the first time in a quarter century, the Atlanta braves are getting ready to host Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game.

The All-Star game is Tuesday. That’s the main event.

But the first fan event starts Friday, a block party at The Battery that starts at 11 a.m.

A welcome event at the Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport starts at noon.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco saw crews bringing in gear all around the first base gate Wednesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The president and CEO of the Atlanta Braves said this is the time to really showcase what Truist Park and The Battery has to offer.

A team has been working for years to plan this event. A special chef is preparing a unique menu for fans.

There will be a series of events all over metro Atlanta, leading up to the All-Star Game, from Georgia Tech near the old Turner Field to the Cobb Galleria.

Crowds will need security, so you’ll notice an increase in local, state and federal officers on the ground with various operational centers around The Battery.

Firefighters and paramedics will be here to help anyone with any health issues.

Many people moving around and events each day means traffic delays.

So the director of Cobb County’s Department of Transportation spoke about managing that.

“We will have staff on sight monitoring traffic conditions making adjustments in real time as well as traffic control crews that are able to be out, boots on the ground, and make modifications to the roadways as needed as we go,” said Drew Raessler, Cobb County Department of Transportation.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group