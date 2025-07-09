Hank Aaron’s 715th home run ball, bat moved to Truist Park’s Monument Garden for MLB All-Star Game

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — In anticipation of the MLB All-Star Game coming to Truist Park next week, the Atlanta Braves have moved Hank Aaron’s legendary 715th home run ball and the bat used to hit it on April 8, 1974.

The ball and bat are usually on display in the Hank Aaron Terrace section of the park, but have been temporarily moved to Monument Garden, where they will join lots of other Braves memorabilia for attendees of the All-Star Game to enjoy.

The concourse area behind home plate includes a statue of Aaron, a sculpture made up of baseball bats in the shape of the number 755 in recognition of Aaron’s 755 career home runs.

There is also a history of Braves jerseys showing the different styles of jerseys the team has worn since 1871; first baseman Sid Bream’s knee brace that he wore in game 7 of the 1992 NLCS as he slid across home plate to win the game and send the Braves to the World Series; and many other artifacts.

Once the All-Star Game has completed, Aaron’s 715 ball and bat will return to their permanent home in the Hank Aaron Terrace.

The All-Star Game happens on Tuesday, July 15. Ronald Acuña Jr. is scheduled to participate in the MLB Home Run Derby the day before.

