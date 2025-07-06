Atlanta Braves’ Olson, Sale join Acuña on MLB All-Star Game roster

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two other Atlanta Braves players will join Ronald Acuña Jr. at the MLB All-Star Game next week.

First baseman Matt Olson has been named as National League reserve infielder for the game, and Chris Sale has joined the list of starting pitchers, though he will be unable to play in the game due to an injury.

It will be Sale’s ninth appearance at the All-Star Game and second as a Brave.

This is the fourth consecutive Midsummer Classic in which the host club has at least three All-Stars.

Two former Braves, Freddie Freeman of the Dodgers and Max Fried of the Yankees, will return to Truist Park as All-Stars.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I was actually a little surprised,” Sale said. “I didn’t know if I had enough innings or if I had missed enough time to kind of miss the mark, but I definitely appreciate, you know, the recognition and being able to take part in this and just being able to stand on that line in front of our home fans for an All-Star Game is special.”

“Being from Atlanta and playing for the Braves, (it’s) obviously a special one,” Olson said. “It’s one of those full-circle things for sure. In the city that you grow up, being the kid kind of hoping one day you’ll be able to do that, and being able to be there is special.”

The All-Star Game happens on Tuesday, July 15. Acuña will participate in the MLB Home Run Derby the day before.

TRENDING STORIES:

For the NINTH time in his career, Chris Sale is an All-Star! pic.twitter.com/DCmyjnJzhH — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 6, 2025

Atlanta’s own Matt Olson will play in the All-Star Game at @TruistPark! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/dhZTRq4c1o — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 6, 2025

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group