Meet former MLB All-Stars, enjoy interactive baseball exhibits at All-Star Village

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta hosts the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 15. But even if you don’t have tickets to the marquee match-up, there are still plenty of things to enjoy around the city in conjunction with the game.

Head to the Capital One All-Star Village at the Cobb Galleria to enjoy the ultimate fan experience. Spanning 500,000 square feet, the village features numerous interactive baseball activities.

Ever wonder what it feels like to get drafted by your favorite team? Take part in home run derby. Experience a unique photo op by throwing on a Velcro suit, sticking to an outfield wall and robbing someone of a home run. Snap a photo with the World Series Trophy. See the World’s largest baseball. Do it all at the All-Star Village.

Those visiting the All-Star Village will also get a chance to snap a photo with numerous MLB mascots, sit in on panel discussions and have an opportunity to meet former MLB players, including many former Atlanta Braves.

Former players expected to attend include Dusty Baker, Paul Byrd, Marquis Grissom, Tim Hudson, Andruw Jones, Brian Jordan, Javy Lopez, Fred McGriff, Dale Murphy, Terry Pendleton, Eddie Perez and Mark Wohlers, among others.

You can click here for the full appearance schedule.

All-Star Village tickets cost $35 for adults, and children 12 and under are $30. It opens at 10 a.m. each day. On Saturday and Sunday, the All-Star Village closes at 8 p.m. It closes at 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

The All-Star Village is located at the Cobb Galleria Centre.

