Still need All-Star tickets? Standing-room only tix available for key events

For fans who have a fear of missing out, the MLB and the Atlanta Braves have a special flash promotion just for you.

Standing room only tickets are available at AllStarGame.com to the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday and Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Atlanta is hosting the All-Star events at Truist Park.

But act fast. They aren’t expected to last long.

Fans can also get any remaining tickets for the other All-Star events like the HBCU Swingman Classic on Friday, Capital One All-Star Village (Saturday - Tuesday) and All-Star Saturday (Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game).

