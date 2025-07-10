DeKalb County job fair being held today, more than 500 positions available

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County is holding a countywide job fair today with more than 500 job openings across various departments.

The job fair happens from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Georgia Piedmont Technical College, located at 495 N. Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston.

The county currently has more than 500 positions available, with about half of those in public safety roles, including police, fire, and emergency services.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

County representatives will conduct interviews at the event, and qualified candidates may receive job offers the same day.

Grady Memorial Hospital, Emory University, and the Georgia Department of Public Health will also participate in the job fair.

Job seekers can explore opportunities in various fields, including engineering, sanitation, customer service, parks and recreation, finance, and public health.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group