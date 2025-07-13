Mosquito traps test positive for West Nile virus in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Mosquito samples collected in Fulton County tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Fulton County Board of Health.

The FCBOH reported that the mosquito samples were collected from trap sites in Hapeville and northwest Atlanta and tested positive for the virus.

“Mosquitoes can be dangerous if infected and may pose a serious health risk to people in our area. We want to make sure communities are aware and take necessary precautions to protect themselves,” says Dr. Brandon Leftwich, Environmental Health Director at the Fulton County Board of Health.

Health officials urge residents to take preventive measures, including:

Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.

Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.

Empty any containers holding standing water - buckets, barrels, flowerpots, tarps - because they are breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes.

Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly, and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.

Residents should also trim or remove overgrown grass or weeds.

