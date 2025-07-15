Police ID vehicle in unreleased Beyoncé music theft investigation

ATLANTA — The search for the suspect accused of stealing unreleased Beyoncé music has intensified, with a vehicle identified that may have been used in the crime.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden learned exclusive details about the car linked to a theft that’s shaken the music industry.

Seiden spoke Tuesday with the owner of a 2025 Hyundai Elantra, which police are calling a “possible suspect vehicle,” according to the incident report.

The owner, who asked Channel 2 not to identify her because of the ongoing investigation, said she had no idea her car was linked to the Beyoncé investigation. She confirmed that detectives called her last week to let her know her car was evidence in a criminal case, but they didn’t go into the details because it’s an active investigation.

When asked if she had any information about the suspect, the car’s owner told Seiden that she works with a private rental car service that rents her car out on a weekly basis. She said she hopes police can make an arrest, so she can continue her business.

Channel 2 reached out to Atlanta police for more information, but a spokesperson declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

On Monday evening, APD released the 911 call from Beyonce’s choreographer following the break-in. The choreographer, Christopher Grant, and a dancer, Diandre Blue, told investigators their 2024 Jeep Wagoneer rental had been damaged, and two suitcases had been stolen from it.

“Someone broke into my car,” Grant told the 911 dispatcher. “I was parked in a garage while I went to a restaurant. But they stole, like my computers and everything, but it has the tracker on it.”

“They have my computers, and it’s really, really important information in there,” he continued. “I work with someone who’s like of a high status, and I really need the, um, my computer and everything.”

Grant said he used “Find My” to track his stolen items, but it remains unclear if police have recovered them. On Monday, police announced an arrest warrant had been issued for the suspect, but they have not publicly identified them.

The break-in happened less than 48 hours before the Grammy-winning artist kicked off her Cowboy Carter tour performances in Atlanta.

A spokesperson for APD said it took place after 8 p.m. July 8 inside a parking deck at Krog Street Market.

The two members of Beyoncé’s team also reported clothes, designer sunglasses, laptops and a pair of AirPods Max headphones were stolen from the vehicle, police confirmed.

Detectives also reported that surveillance cameras captured the break-in. Channel 2 has requested a copy of the videos.

Grant and Beyoncé’s have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Beyoncé closed out her fourth Atlanta show Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

As detectives continue their investigation, APD is urging everyone to take a closer look at its Clean Car Campaign, which city officials say could protect you and your loved ones from becoming victims.

