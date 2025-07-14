Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen in Atlanta during Cowboy Carter tour

ATLANTA — Beyoncé’s choreographer and one of her dancers said thieves broke into their SUV and stole numerous items, including jump drives containing unreleased music, footage plans for her show and past and future set lists.

It happened less than 48 hours before the Grammy-winning artist kicked off her Cowboy Carter tour performances in Atlanta.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden learned Monday evening that an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect.

A spokesperson for Atlanta police said the break-in happened just after 8 p.m. July 8 inside a parking deck at Krog Street Market.

Christopher Grant and Diandre Blue told police that they parked their rental black Jeep Wagoneer in the parking deck around 8:09 p.m. They discovered someone broke in through the back lift gate, and their two suitcases had been stolen when they returned to their SUV, according to an incident report obtained by Seiden.

“Mr. Grant advised he was also carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé,” an officer wrote in the incident report.

“He advised he was her choreographer and Mr. Diandre Blue was a dancer for her and that her hard drives for her upcoming show in Atlanta were stolen also. The hard drives contained water marked music, some un-released music, footage plans for the show and past and future set lists,” the officer added in the police report.

The two members of Beyoncé’s team also reported clothes, designer sunglasses, laptops and a pair of AirPods Max headphones were stolen from the vehicle, police confirmed.

Police said they are following up on multiple leads. Investigators used Apple’s “Find My,” which led them to an undisclosed location where the headphones were pinging, according to the incident report.

“I conducted a suspicious stop in the area, due to the information that was relayed to me,” an officer wrote in the report. “There were several cars in the area also that the AirPods were pinging to in that area also. After further investigation, a silver (redacted), which had traveled into zone 5 was moving at the same time as the tracking on the AirPods.”

Seiden learned the name of the person that police have questioned, but Channel 2 will not name them until they are named a suspect or charged with a crime.

Detectives at the scene dusted the vehicle for fingerprints, but it’s unclear if they’ve been able to make a positive identification.

Detectives also reported that surveillance cameras captured the break-in. Channel 2 has requested a copy of the videos.

On Monday, the investigation also revealed that the thief or thieves may have been driving a red 2025 Hyundai Elantra with a Georgia license plate, according to the incident report.

Channel 2 reached out to Christopher Grant and Beyoncé’s team for comments, but as of Monday, no one has responded.

Beyoncé is scheduled to close out her fourth Atlanta show Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

As detectives continue their investigation, APD is urging everyone to take a closer look at its Clean Car Campaign, which city officials say could protect you and your loved ones from becoming victims.

