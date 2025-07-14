Atlanta man dies at Troup County lake, 3rd swimmer to drown there this month

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced an Atlanta man had died while swimming at West Point Lake on Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Troup County 911 got a call about a man who was swimming at West Point Lake and had gone underwater but did not resurface at McGee Bridge Park off of Old Roanoke Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Local emergency responders were sent to look for him immediately, including members of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

At the scene, the Troup County Fire Department Dive Team was activated when responders confirmed the man had not been found.

TRENDING STORIES:

Using a boat and dive team, responders found and recovered Deshun Mayfield, 32 of Atlanta, soon after.

Troup County officials said Mayfield’s death appeared to be another tragic swimming accident on West Point Lake.

It is the third drowning incident on the lake since July 1, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Stockbridge man drowned at the lake on July 2 and a Forsyth man drowned on July 6.

“The Troup County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone of the dangers of swimming, especially in a large body of water,” TCSO said in a statement. “Even the most experienced swimmers should consider wearing a life jacket or have a floatation device when swimming. Our hearts are with the victim’s family and friends during this time.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group