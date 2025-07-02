Stockbridge man drowns near West Point Dam in ‘tragic swimming accident’

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced a 22-year-old from Stockbridge had drowned while swimming near West Point Damn on Tuesday.

According to deputies, Troup County 911 received a call of a swimmer, later identified as Lorenzo Collins, in distress around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday night.

The call said the swimmer may have gone underwater while at R. Shaefer Heard Park near West Point Dam.

TCSO said local emergency responders went to the location alongside resources from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and confirmed Collins had not resurfaced.

Responders began recovery efforts with boats and divers from the Troup County Fire Department Dive Team, though due to a severe storm in the area, they had to temporarily halt operations for safety.

Around 10:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office said Collins was recovered and identified.

“At this point, this appears to be a tragic swimming accident,” the sheriff’s office said.

