Georgia special tax refunds: When will most eligible taxpayers receive their checks?

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Revenue gave an update Tuesday on the state’s progress with sending out its special tax refunds for 2025.

The department says it expects most eligible taxpayers who filed by the May 1 deadline should receive their checks by early August. So far, the state says it has distributed $621 million.

“This is a $133 million increase from our previous report on 6/26. We are on pace with the previous surplus refunds issued,” a spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News.

The General Assembly passed House Bill 112 earlier this year that authorized $1 billion for the refunds. Gov. Brian Kemp signed it in April.

Georgia taxpayers who are eligible can receive a one-time refund between $250-$500 based on their 2023 tax return filing status:

$250 for single filers or married individuals filing separately

$375 for heads of household

$500 for married couples filing jointly

Georgians must have filed their tax returns for both 2023 and 2024 to be eligible. You will receive your refund via direct deposit or check based on the instructions from your tax form.

The payments will likely show up with the label “GASTTAXRFD.” While it may look like a gas tax refund, the Georgia Department of Revenue says it actually stands for “Georgia (GA) State (ST) Tax (TAX) Refund (RFD).”

You can check your eligibility for the refund here. You will need to select the tax year, enter your Social Security number or taxpayer identification and your federal adjusted gross income.

