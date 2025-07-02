DeKalb church ‘total loss’ after apparent lightning strike

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County church is considered a “total loss” after a fire broke out on Tuesday night.

Fire officials say it appears that Redan United Methodist Church on S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road was struck by lightning.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters were called out just after 9 p.m. and are still at the church.

No injuries have been reported.

