‘I don’t believe a 3-year-old did this’: Mother of man killed believes someone else pulled trigger

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a man who was shot and killed in a home while he slept told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington in an exclusive interview that she does not believe a 3-year-old boy fired the gun.

Kabrel Patterson died from a single gunshot wound to the head in June. He was 21 years old.

“I speak about him in present tense so I don’t have to think that he is gone,” mother Taiwana Patterson said through tears Tuesday.

“As if he’s at work, or with his friend,” she added.

Paulding County Sheriff’s deputies said Kabrel Patterson was fatally wounded inside the home on Eagles Nest Drive in Hiram.

Investigators said that a 3-year-old found a gun and accidentally shot him.

“Talking to the family members there that led us to believe that the 3-year-old shot and killed him,” said Jordan Yuodis with Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the boy was not related to Kabrel Patterson, but Kabrel Patterson was related to other people in the home.

“When our detectives spoke with the grandma, I believe she said that she saw the young child at the top of the stairs with the firearm in his hand,” Yuodis explained.

“I don’t believe that a 3-year-old did this,” the victim’s mother said. “I don’t believe that a 3-year-old is capable of holding a gun and shooting it.”

Investigators said no one has been charged, but the case remains open. More interviews are planned.

“We want to figure out ultimately what happened that morning, so our detectives will continue to vet those conversations,” Yuodis said.

“I feel like a 3-year-old shouldn’t be traumatized and if someone else has done it, say so,” Taiwana Patterson said.

