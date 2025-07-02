What’s that scary-looking cloud spotted in Cobb County?

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — If you saw a large, funnel-looking cloud in the sky over metro Atlanta on Tuesday night, no, you didn’t spot a tornado.

We’ve heard from several Channel 2 Action News viewers who saw the cloud, many of whom were at Truist Park.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says what you saw was a scud cloud.

While it might be a little scary-looking, Nitz says a scud cloud is completely harmless.

That’s a scud cloud. Warm moist air rising in a thunderstorm updraft and the water vapor condenses. It’s harmless, but scary looking. No rotation is the key to recognizing scud, not tornado. Posted by Brad Nitz on Tuesday, July 1, 2025

He says a scud cloud forms from warm, moist air rising during a thunderstorm. Air condenses very close to the ground, below the cloud deck, creating a vertically stretched cloud.

Nitz says that the key to recognizing a scud cloud over a tornado is that it’s not rotating.

