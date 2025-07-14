GA wildlife officials sedate bear, remove plastic jug stuck on its head

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources removed a plastic pretzel container that was stuck on a bear’s head in the north Georgia mountains.

In late June, the bear was spotted in Rabun County and the DNR Wildlife Resources Division office in Gainesville received about 15 calls reporting the cub.

A DNR biologist and wildlife technician located the bear, sedated it, removed the container, and released the bear back into the Rabun County wilderness.

DNR officials remind the public to make sure that garbage and recycling items are secure from bears.

