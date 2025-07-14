Gwinnett teen forced to cut himself by online predator as nationwide threat grows

A Gwinnett County teenager who carved a stranger’s name into his leg after online threats is part of a disturbing nationwide trend that has federal investigators tracking hundreds of similar cases.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In April, a mother discovered her 14-year-old had carved a stranger’s name into his leg with a knife. The texts that led to this horrifying act came while he was playing video games.

“My son, he’s scared,” she said, speaking anonymously to protect her son.

Investigators and safety experts on what families should watch for, TODAY on Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m.

Her son’s explanation revealed how quickly an ordinary evening turned into something sinister. A stranger found his phone number and made a chilling demand.

“The guy when he call him and tell my son you need to do it and then texting, send it to me the proof,” she told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

When the teenager hesitated, the stranger threatened his family.

“He say if you don’t do it that I post you address on the internet. And then somebody know where you live and somebody go do something wrong with your family,” the mother said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group