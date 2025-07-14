Good Samaritan jumps in to help officer wrangle gunman to the ground along Peachtree Street

ATLANTA — Police always ask the public, if you see something, say something.

One man didn’t just say something, he jumped in to help stop a gunman, an officer was struggling to place under arrest.

Marquez Burnette showed Channel 2’s Tom Jones how it all unfolded and how he ended up putting his life in danger to make sure an officer went home alive that day.

“So, I’m running over this way. I’m chasing him,” Burnette said, showing Jones where he ran to assist the officer in downtown Atlanta on July 11, around 3 p.m.

He ran over to help even though he knew it was an extremely dangerous situation.

“We’re both grabbing for the gun. I mean, it’s a struggle for life,” Burnette said.

The officer’s body-worn camera shows up close the danger on both of their faces.

In the video, you can see the gun that the officer and Burnette are struggling to get out of his hands.

“Let it go,” you hear either the officer or Burnette scream at the gunman, as they roll on the ground,

Burnette said he didn’t think twice about jumping in to help arrest the suspect.

He said he even punched him, “and kind of like put my knee and my elbow in his head while the officer tried to handcuff him.”

It all began after Burnette said he saw a man waving a gun at someone he knew on Peachtree Street near the Metro Diner.

He saw an officer nearby and tapped on his window.

“I said, ‘Hey, he’s got a gun,” Burnette said.

Burnette started recording when the officer began chasing the gunman.

“I started recording, but I was recording in case somebody got shot,” Burnette said.

In his video, you see the officer try and grab the gunman. The gunman takes off running. And so does Burnette.

Burnette dropped his phone.

But the officer’s bodycam recorded the struggle to get the gun from the man and get him handcuffed. After about a minute or so, and the suspect is in custody, the officer approached Burnette.

“Thank you, bro,” the officer told Burnette.

Burnette said he’s no hero. He said he just did what he’d want someone to do for him.

“I’m glad the officer is OK. I’m glad I’m OK. I’m just thankful nobody got killed,” Burnette said.

Atlanta police did not release the man’s name or the charges he faces.

They did say that while they appreciate Burnette’s actions, intervening in the apprehension of a potentially armed individual can pose serious risks to both the citizen and the officer.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our community, and that includes the safety of our residents and those who work tirelessly to protect them. We thank you for your continued support and cooperation,” Atlanta police said in a statement.

Burnette did break a bone in his hand. Despite that, he said he has put in an application to work for APD. He wants to become an officer.

He said this incident gave him a sense of purpose.

