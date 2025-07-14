Man accused of sneaking cell phone into shower, recording at Duluth gym

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 63-year-old man faces felony charges after police say he secretly recorded someone showering at a Duluth gym last week.

Mangeun Lee was arrested at the L.A. Fitness on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard last Thursday afternoon after a man noticed a cell phone sliding under his shower curtain.

Body camera footage shows Lee appearing to confess to the crime when officers arrived.

“He taking a shower, I tried to take a video under the bottom,” Lee told police in the recording.

The victim immediately confronted Lee after discovering the phone, according to Duluth Police. Lee appeared emotional and began apologizing repeatedly, police said.

When officers asked if he had deleted the video, Lee confirmed he had. But police say they caught him trying to delete additional files right in front of them during questioning.

“You’re deleting your pictures?” an officer can be heard asking Lee in the body camera footage.

The investigation took another turn when officers discovered a second cell phone in Lee’s belongings at the police station.

Lee was charged with felony unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance. Police obtained search warrants for both phones to recover any deleted evidence.

Gym members say signs throughout the facility clearly forbid recording, making Lee’s alleged actions even more shocking.

“No taking pictures, no taking videos, nothing like that. So it’s crazy that someone is actually recording,” said gym member Yasmin Guevara.

