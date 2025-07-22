21 arrested after FBI finds more than $5 million in drugs at metro Atlanta homes

ATLANTA — After searching several homes around metro Atlanta, the FBI says they found more than $5 million in drugs.

The FBI says they searched nine homes around the area and recovered a large number of illegal drugs and cash.

So far, 21 people have been arrested, but the FBI says more could be charged.

Agents say those involved were funneling the drugs into Houston County, which is just south of Macon, and beyond.

None of those arrested have been identified.

It’s unclear where the raided homes were located.

