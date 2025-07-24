Community mourns loss of Arabia HS football player who died after practice

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A high school student gone too soon - 15-year-old Mikah King died following a football practice where he suffered a medical condition.

The DeKalb County School System says Mikah died after practicing with the Arabia Mountain High School football team Tuesday.

“As a member of the community, I feel like we’re all affected, somehow, some way,” Pastor Lisa Bush said. “This should affect each and every one of us.”

