Back 2 School: First north GA district returns today with unique schedule

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Summer break is over for Chattooga County students on Friday.

Chattooga County Schools is the first north Georgia school district to head back to school.

The small, rural district with about 2,600 students not only starts early, but it operates on a four-day week.

The district started the 4-day schedule in 2010 and switched back to a 5-day schedule for a couple of years. But the district eventually went back to a 4-day schedule where students have Mondays off and attend classes Tuesday through Friday.

