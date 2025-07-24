United Way partnering with WSB-TV to help ‘Stuff the Bus’ this weekend

ATLANTA — Students across metro Atlanta will soon be heading back to school, and every year at this time, we at WSB-TV host our Stuff the Bus community event, collecting school supplies for students in need.

This year, the United Way of Greater Atlanta is partnering with us.

For 120 years, the United Way has worked with the simple yet profound mission to improve the lives of people around the world.

One way to do this is to Stuff the Bus.

“Our focus has been on children. How do we help children thrive in this community?” said Milton Little, president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Atlanta.

He said his organization decided to get involved with Stuff the Bus because there are too many kids in metro Atlanta who need help for the start of school.

“Can you imagine being a kid that goes to the classroom, and you don’t have the pencils, you don’t have the pens, you don’t have the paper, you don’t have the notebook, and you’re looking at everybody else? You’re already gonna feel behind. So imagine if we can have classrooms where that’s not the case,” Little said.

For more than two decades, WSB-TV has encouraged our community to donate busloads of school supplies.

Pencils, markers, calculators, glue sticks, binders.

And our community has never disappointed.

Now the United Way of Greater Atlanta has its own staff and volunteers in the effort, and you can donate on their website.

“So if you gave $25, that would provide school supplies for three kids. If you gave $100, that would outfit an entire classroom.”

Little said Stuff the Bus not only helps the students.

“But we also know there are lots of teachers out there who have to dig into their personal pockets to try to bring those resources to their classroom. And not every teacher is equipped to do that,” Little said.

You can donate supplies to Stuff the Bus, or you can go online and make a financial donation.

CLICK HERE for donation sites and times.

