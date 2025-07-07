Channel 2’s Stuff the Bus returns for 22nd year with 8 metro Atlanta locations

WSB-TV Channel 2, The Family 2 Family Project and The Children’s Restoration Network (C.R.N) announce the return of Stuff the Bus (#StuffTheBus) on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

“When there’s a need, people in North Georgians always come together to make a difference,” said WSB-TV President Marian Pittman. “Channel 2 is proud to partner with C.R.N., Delta Community Credit Union, Wellstar, Kroger, and most importantly, the community to make sure Stuff the Bus delivers for children who don’t have essential school supplies this year.”

WSB-TV Channel 2 and C.R.N have partnered for 22-years supporting students living in foster care and group homes with new backpacks filled with age-appropriate school supplies.

2025 features 8-metro “bus stops” that will accept in person donations from the community from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a one-day collection drive. New this year, Georgians will have the option to donate online in partnership with the United Way of Greater Atlanta. Just go to wsbtv.com for more information.

“For more than 20-years Channel 2 viewers have rallied to make sure under resourced students return to school with new backpacks and school supplies,” said Condace Pressley, Director of Community and Public Affairs for WSB-TV Channel 2. “Stuff the Bus is as exciting for us as it is for the kids.”

WHERE TO DONATE IN PERSON ON JULY 26:

Donors will find a yellow school bus with a #Stuff the Bus banner at these eight Family 2 Family underwriter locations:

WHAT TO DONATE

New youth and adult backpacks, pencils, pens, markers, crayons, mechanical pencils, planners, erasers and rulers, small calculators, spiral notebooks, glue sticks highlighters, pencil sharpeners and boxes, pocket folders and three ring binders, index cards and safety scissors.

Channel 2 Action News covers the campaign throughout the day on Saturday. Viewers can also

follow the station’s coverage on wsbtv.com, and on Facebook and Instagram. (#StuffTheBus)

About:

The Family 2 Family Project

The Family 2 Family Project is the longest running station-wide public service initiative in Georgia and is proudly underwritten by The Kroger Company, Delta Community Credit Union, & Wellstar Health System

The Children’s Restoration Network or CRN was founded in 1993 to address the lack of services for homeless children. Today the nonprofit works with more than one hundred shelters and group homes in nineteen counties. CRN’s programs are specifically designed to provide the mothers and children we serve with physical, academic, and emotional support to help them build brighter futures and ease their transition through homelessness.

United Way of Greater Atlanta mobilizes people and resources to drive sustainable, equitable improvements in the well-being of children, families, and individuals across our region. Through the Child Well-Being Mission Fund, we partner with 200+ programs across 13 counties to help create an equitable future for all. Learn more at unitedwayatlanta.org and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Samson Tours, Inc.

A family-owned Atlanta based company, Samson Tours, provides eight of its school buses and delivery services for “Stuff the Bus.”

About Channel 2 WSB-TV

Channel 2 has been serving the people of North Georgia for more than 76 years. The powerhouse #1 ABC affiliate was the first in the southeast to hire an African American Anchor and has been a trailblazer when it comes to covering some of the biggest moments in Georgia and around the world. From the civil rights movement to the Centennial Olympic Park bombing, 9/11 to the major snowstorm that shut down Atlanta and its suburbs, every big story breaks on Channel 2 Action News. Every day, more people turn to our linear, digital and free WSB Now streaming platform for impactful storytelling that impacts communities. The station also airs BOUNCE on its digital sub-channel 2.2, and DABL on 2.3.

About Cox Media Group

CMG Media Corporation (d/b/a Cox Media Group) is an industry-leading media company with unparalleled brands, award-winning content, and exceptional team members. CMG provides valuable local and national journalism and entertainment content to the people and communities it serves. The company’s businesses encompass 14 high-quality, market-leading television brands in 9 markets; 49 top-performing radio stations delivering multiple genres of content in 9 markets; and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG’s TV portfolio includes multiple primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com.

©2025 Cox Media Group