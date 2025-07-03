Stuff the Bus 2025: Here are the locations to donate school supplies on July 26

ATLANTA — Are you ready to Stuff the Bus?

WSB-TV and our community partners with the Children’s Restoration Network will be at eight locations throughout metro Atlanta on July 26.

Each location will have a bus that we need your help to stuff with supplies for students in need. Your favorite WSB-TV anchors and reporters will be on hand to help collect and organize the supplies.

Here are the drop-off locations. Click on the location of your choice to load the destination into your phone’s map apps.

Channel 2, WSB-TV: 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Midtown

Delta Community Credit Union: 6700 McGinnis Ferry Rd NE, Johns Creek 30097

Kroger: 3895 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw, Ga. 30144

Kroger: 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth, Ga. 30097

Kroger: 3425 Cascade Rd SW, Atlanta, Ga. 30311

Kroger: 2875 North Decatur Rd, Decatur, Ga. 30033

Wellstar Cherokee Health Park: 1120 Wellstar Way, Holly Springs, Ga. 30114

Wellstar East Cobb Health Park: 3747 Roswell Road, NE, Marietta, Ga. 30062

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group