Back 2 School: Inflation worries abound as shopping for new school year gets underway

It’s back to school season and that means it’s back to school shopping time.

Inflation, which impacts everything from groceries to car prices, is also set to have an affect on school supplies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to a Bankrate report this week, almost a third of all Americans are changing their shopping lists because of inflation.

That’s lower than 2022’s peak inflation, when 41% of Americans took a second look at their school shopping lists.

TRENDING STORIES:

Half of those surveyed told Bankrate they’re planning to use money-saving strategies this year, but one Bankrate analyst said there’s a simple solution: Buy less before school starts back up.

“Consider asking your kid’s teacher what do you really need on day one versus what can wait until later on because a lot of things go on sale after Labor Day,” Bankrate Senior Industry Analyst Ted Rossman said. “You can spread out your cash flow.”

Other ways to save for the school year include using local “buy nothing” groups online, checking to see if your neighbors may be giving a way something you need, or by stacking discounts like combining store promotions with rewards credit cards.

Using online shopping portals that give cashback is another option.

Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard is tracking pricing on back to school supplies and says your best bet to save money is to get organized and involve your child.

Clark Howard will bring you his ways to save specific for this year’s back to school season ahead on Channel 2 Action News at 5.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group