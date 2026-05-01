Watchful neighbor helps foil A/C thieves, police say

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — New video shows the crime South Fulton Police Department said led to a high-speed chase Thursday morning. Four people were taken into custody.

Surveillance cameras outside homes near Camp Creek Parkway show thieves stealing air conditioner units. In the video, you see two masked people cut the wiring and roll the machinery uphill. They put it inside a U-Haul van and drove off.

“It could happen to you,” Lennon Givens, the Homeowner’s Association President in the subdivision, told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco. He said a neighbor down the street was key to catching the criminals.

That person noticed a suspicious moving van driving around the neighborhood before 5 a.m. She called police, and officers had enough time to intercept the van.

“In this neighborhood, you will be caught,” said Givens.

When police tried to pull over the driver, officers said they kept going. They led police on a chase until officers pulled a PIT maneuver to stop the van on Highway 29 near Stanton Road.

Department of Transportation cameras recording over the highway captured police arresting four people: Derinseo Hall, Samuel Richmond, Shanf Murray and Isaiah Thompson West.

Inside the van, investigators said they found the stolen A/C units.

The homeowner in this case was not ready to talk on camera. He said replacing the two units will likely cost him more than $1,000 if he can’t get them back from police and repair any damages.

His advice is to lock yours up.

“It’s worth it to spend the extra money,” said Givens.

Neighbors said invest in cameras, too, and talk to each other often.

“I hope it sends a strong message to anyone that’s considering coming to this area,” said Givens.

“Everybody is watching. Everybody is sharing. Everybody is communicating, and everybody is cooperating with police,” Givens added.

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