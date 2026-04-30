Police force U-Haul van to stop, find stolen A/C units

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in South Fulton say they took four people into custody, accusing of taking air conditioning units from a home.

The call about a suspicious U-Haul van in a neighborhood came in at 4:46 a.m. Thursday, South Fulton police said.

Officers spotted two air conditioning units in the van. The driver drove off when the officers tried to stop the van.

Police performed a PIT maneuver on the van, stopping the vehicle. Four people were taken into custody.

Investigation confirmed the air conditioning units were stolen from a nearby home. Surveillance video captured the theft of the Goodman units, police said.

The crime is part of a larger trend of people stealing A/C units.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones reported in March about suspects taking air conditioning units from an Atlanta church to steal the copper.

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