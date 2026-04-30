Metro Atlanta man runs from courthouse mid-trial

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Stone Mountain man who disappeared during jury deliberations in his felony trial was convicted and sentenced before deputies tracked him down hours later.

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According to the Coweta County District Attorney’s Office, Jeffrey Spencer Causey, 36, was found guilty on Tuesday on three counts of aggravated assault, one count of terroristic threats, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors said Causey ran from the courthouse before the jury returned its verdict. When jurors announced their decision, Causey could not be found, so a Coweta County Superior Court judge proceeded without him.

The judge sentenced Causey to 30 years in prison, followed by 15 years on probation. Because of three prior felony convictions, Causey will not be eligible for parole.

Authorities said the charges stem from a violent attack on Causey’s ex-boyfriend at a home in September 2022.

According to evidence presented during trial, Causey arrived at the victim’s home shortly after midnight armed with both a gun and a taser. Prosecutors said he threatened the victim by asking whether he should “taze (him) in the eye or shoot (him) in the kneecap.”

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Authorities said Causey repeatedly tased the victim, hit him with a gun, and forced his head into a kitchen counter multiple times. During the assault, the gun discharged into a couch cushion.

Prosecutors said Causey later forced the victim to shower and lie in the victim’s mother’s bed while threatening to kill him for several hours. The victim allegedly pleaded for his life, telling Causey he did not want his mother to discover him dead inside the home.

Investigators said Causey then drove the victim to multiple locations while continuing to threaten him and warning him not to escape or contact anyone. After returning to the home, Causey allegedly forced the victim to collect and bag evidence connected to the assault before placing the items in his vehicle.

The victim was eventually forced out of the vehicle and later made it home, where he called 911.

Hours after the sentencing, deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Causey in Carroll County.

“Our community will be safer for the next 30 years with Causey in prison,” the DA’s office said.

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