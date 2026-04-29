‘Atlanta’s top veneer specialist’ says he didn’t know what he was doing was illegal

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s self-proclaimed “top veneer specialist” claims in a new court filing that the charges against him should be dismissed because he had no way to know what he was doing was illegal.

Earlier this year, Brandon Dillard pleaded not guilty to over 100 charges he is facing. He is accused of making millions by performing cosmetic dental procedures without a license.

Now, in a motion to quash the indictment filed this week, Dillard’s attorney claims “Defendants lacked notice that their conduct was in alleged violation of the law.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray first reported on Brandon Dillard’s arrest on Oct. 3, 2024, as investigators raided the northeast Atlanta offices of “A List Smiles Atlanta”.

Prosecutors have alleged that Dillard has made more than $4 million by charging thousands of dollars not just for veneers, but also to train others to be veneer specialists or technicians.

Veneer specialists and technicians do not legally exist in Georgia. Only a licensed dentist can legally perform the veneer procedures Dillard has been offering in Georgia.

But in the new legal filing, Dillard claims Georgia law was unclear on that fact.

His attorney writes, “The Defendants, at all times, believed that their actions and operations were lawful.” The motion says, “Mr. Dillard completed a course on veneers offered by The Nash Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina and that that it the Nash institute “holds itself out as one of the prime destinations for cosmetic instruction in North America.”

But Dillard had no dental degree or dental license.

RELATED STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News showed the motion to former DeKalb County District Attorney Robert James.

“The statute is not vague. It lists what the practice of dentistry is. I’ve read the statute, and it clearly says you can’t do things like putting veneers on teeth,” James said.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported that Dillard was sent a cease-and-desist letter by the State Dental Board at the beginning of 2024, but he continued performing the veneer procedures. The Fulton County District Attorney did not take legal action until nearly 8 months after the cease-and-desist order was sent.

“If I were a judge, and you’re making an argument that he hasn’t been put on notice because the statute’s unclear, and then the dental board actually puts him on notice. The argument is over at that point. It doesn’t really make much sense,” James said.

A grand jury indicted Dillard in November on claims that he had been practicing for years without a license. The indictment lists 113 counts against Dillard including 54 counts of theft by deception and 24 counts of practice of dentistry without a license.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group